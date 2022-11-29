Over 175cr Aadhaar-based transactions carried out in Oct

New Delhi: In October, over 175.44 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar, with a majority of these monthly transactions being done using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication, government data has shown.

Also 23.56 crore e-KYC transactions were executed using Aadhaar and the cumulative number of e-KYC transactions via Aadhaar went up to 1,321.49 crore by the end of October 2022, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT data.

The number of face authentication transactions jumped from 4.67 lakh in September to over 37 lakh in October.

Face authentication is facilitating pensioners to generate digital life certificate at home by using their mobile phones without visiting banks or common service centres, thus promoting ease of living of the senior citizens, an official statement said.

An e-KYC transaction is executed, only after the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for KYC.

In October alone, 23.64 crore Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) transactions were carried out across India, which were 12.4 per cent more than compared to September.

Cumulatively, 1,573.48 crore last mile banking transactions have been made possible via the use of AEPS and the network of micro-ATMs so far, by the end of October 2022.