Over 4.72 cr e-challans issued for traffic rules violation in 2022: Govt

Similarly, in 2021, total 4.21 crore e-challans were issued that amounts to nearly Rs 5318.70 crore. The revenue collected during 2021 was nearly Rs 2205.70 crore.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 5 April 2023 - 19:53
New Delhi: The number of e-challans issued for traffic rules violation and the revenue collected from it has gone up during the last few years, showed the figures provided by the Centre on Wednesday.

Over 4.72 crore e-challans amounting to nearly Rs 7563.60 crore were issued in 2022, Union Road, Transport and Highways Ministry said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The revenue collected in 2022 stood at nearly Rs 2874.41 crore.

Similarly, in 2021, total 4.21 crore e-challans were issued that amounts to nearly Rs 5318.70 crore. The revenue collected during 2021 was nearly Rs 2205.70 crore.

According to the ministry, Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 specifies that a challan is to be disposed of within 90 days of its issue, beyond which an additional notice of payment may be sent through electronic means of communication.

If a challan is beyond the time period of 90 days, except in case of offences instituted for prosecution by a court, then application with respect to license of the offender or registration of the motor vehicle, as the case may be, mentioned in the challan shall not be processed by the licensing authority or the registering authority, except application relating to permit, fitness and tax(es) of motor vehicle.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 5 April 2023 - 19:53
