Owaisi among ‘World’s 500 most influential Muslims’; Maulana Madani man of the year

Rasia Nayeem Hashmi

The Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought (RABIIT), Jordan, has issued the list of THE WORLD’S 500 MOST INFLUENTIAL MUSLIMS. The Royal Aal Al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought is affiliated with various other international Islamic organisations.

Hyderabad MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi also features in the list on 145th position. Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) has been declared as Man of the Year. On the 6th position is Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani Scholar and Deobandi Leader.

On the first position is King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud King of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the second position. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is on the 3th position, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkiye is on the 4th place. On the 10th position is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Other Indians who feature in the list are preacher & spiritual guide Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, Islamic scholar and a bilingual author Rabey Hasani Nadvi, Tablighi Jamat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and Wipro chairman Azim Premji.

Bilkis Bano, popularly known as Shaheen Bagh Daadi (grandmother) also finds place in the most influential Muslims list.