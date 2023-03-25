Parrot assists police in arresting murder accused

Agra police questioned the accused based on the statement of a witness in a murder case that happened 9 years ago. Based on the charge sheet presented by the police in this case, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. It is normal to take witness statements in police investigations, but the witness in this case was a parrot. This parrot helped the police to identify the accused in the investigation.

According to the sources, Neelam Sharma, wife of Vijay Sharma of Agra, was murdered at home on 20 February 2014. The post-mortem report revealed that the accused brutally killed her and her pet dog by stabbing her multiple times with a sharp weapon. Although the police questioned some people as suspects in the case, no proper evidence was found.

From the day after the murder, Vijay Sharma’s pet parrot was not eating properly and whenever Vijay Sharma’s niece Ashu came home, the parrot would scream at her. After this behavior of the parrot, Vijay Sharma got suspicious and informed the police.

Among the suspects who were questioned earlier in the case, the police also produced Ashu before the parrot.

Even then the parrot shouted at Ashu, the police took him into custody and interrogated him in their own way. Ashu confesses that he along with a man named Roni killed Neelam Sharma for jewelery and money. Although the police have mentioned the parrot’s statement in the charge sheet, they have not produced it as a witness in the court. The parrot died six months after the murder, while Vijay Sharma died of corona in November 2020, according to his daughter Navida. Recently, the judge of the special court sentenced the two accused to life imprisonment.