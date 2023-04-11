Pawar softens stance as Congress toughens on demand for JPC into Adani Group ‘scam’

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar appeared to backtrack on his earlier statements on Tuesday as the Congress reiterated that there would be no compromises on the demand for a JPC probe into the alleged Adani Group scam.

Appearing to relent, Pawar on Tuesday told a private television channel that he would not “oppose” an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee if his colleagues (alliance partners) felt it is necessary.

“A friend’s opinion could be different from mine, but we have to be united on this… I expressed my views. But if colleagues feel that a JPC probe is needed, I will not oppose it. I may not agree with them, but will not allow the Opposition strength to be affected,” Pawar told Marathi channel, ABP Majha.

Simultaneously, state Congress President Nana Patole said that 19 Opposition parties in the country are demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group scam.

“Funds from the LIC, the SBI, and the EPFO have been illegally invested into the Adani Group. This is the peoples’ hard-earned money and they have a right to get an account of it. If the truth in this has to be exposed, it can only come out through a JPC probe,” he said.

He pointed out that earlier, several JPCs were set up for the so-called Bofors case, the stock market scam and the soft drinks issue – the last one headed by Pawar.

“If there is indeed no credence to the Adani Group scam, then why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi afraid of the JPC inquiry?” Patole told media persons.

He added that irrespective of the NCP’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland government or certain other local bodies, the Congress, through the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will continue to fight against the BJP’s authoritarianism.

Last week, Pawar had created a major political flutter when he expressed apprehensions over the outcome of a JPC which would have majority members from the ruling party, and instead said issues like unemployment and inflation should be highlighted.

However, the Congress kept quiet on it though the MVA partner Shiv Sena-UBT sought to downplay Pawar’s remarks saying it was nothing new.

Later, the NCP sang different tunes with reference to the PM’s academic degree, the issue of EVMs, etc. that had created ripples of discontent in the three-party MVA, coming ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.