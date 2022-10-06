People swept away like straws as flash flood hits river

Calcutta: Heart-wrenching pictures and videos emerged after several people were swept away due to flash floods in Mal River during Durga Visarjan on Wednesday night.

Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now.

I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress. pic.twitter.com/4dZdm2WlLO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 5, 2022

The sudden rise in the water level caught them unawares and several people have swept away like straws. The incident raised a question mark on the performance of the administration as to why the police administration was not alert during the idol immersion.

According to the sources, residents of Malbazar city and areas adjacent to tea gardens come to this river for idol worship. This year also a large number of people had gathered for idol worship. Meanwhile, the river was flooded.

Although a large number of people have managed to escape, they are left haunted by the memory of this terrible accident. The injured were admitted to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital. A woman being treated at the hospital said that many people were washed away in the river before her eyes. Her left hand is also broken.

At least eight people died and several were feared missing in the incident. The death toll is likely to rise as several people are still reported missing.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday as several people entered Mal River to take part in the Durga idol immersions. According to sources, those who took shelter on a raised, grassy area in the middle of the river were rescued.