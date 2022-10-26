Person from minority community should be the Prime Minister of India: Shafiqur Rehman Barq

Sumbhul (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq said that a person from a minority community should become the prime minister in India. When asked about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Barq told reporters that there is nothing wrong in it.

I want a person from the minority community to become the Prime Minister of the country. Regarding Darul Uloom Deoband, Barq said that it does not need to be recognized by anyone. Many Madrasas are attached to it. If it lacks anything, the government should fill the gap.

According to a government survey, the prestigious religious seminary Darul Uloom Deoband and other 305 madrasas of Saharanpur district are not recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board.

Madrasas which are not recognized by the Board do not get the benefits of government schemes like scholarships and salaries for teachers.