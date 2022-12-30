Pan India

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100

She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 December 2022 - 14:23
0 207 1 minute read
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 early on Friday morning.

She was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement, “Heeraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital.”

Modi wrote with a heavy heart, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God. In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Related Articles

The Prime Minister met his mother for the last time at the hospital where she had been admitted on Wednesday.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 December 2022 - 14:23
0 207 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button