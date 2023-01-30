Pan India

PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

It was on January 30, 1948, when the Father of the Nation was shot dead by Nathuram Godse.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 January 2023 - 14:04
0 179 Less than a minute
PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary
PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

It was on January 30, 1948, when the Father of the Nation was shot dead by Nathuram Godse.

The day is observed as Shaheed Diwas.

“I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India,” Modi tweeted.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 January 2023 - 14:04
0 179 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button