Pan India

Prez Murmu, Amit Shah pay homage to ex-minister Sharad Yadav at his residence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal khattar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party and others also visited the former minister's residence.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 January 2023 - 14:44
0 182 1 minute read
Prez Murmu, Amit Shah pay homage to ex-minister Sharad Yadav at his residence
Prez Murmu, Amit Shah pay homage to ex-minister Sharad Yadav at his residence

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Friday paid homage to socialist leader Sharad Yadav at his residence here.

Yadav, 75, passed away at Fortis, Gurgaon, after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal khattar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party and others also visited the former minister’s residence.

Paying homage to the departed leader, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “Sharad Yadav ji’s absence among us is an irreparable loss for the country. In five decades, Sharad ji raised the issues of the public and carried out the socialist principle till his last breath. After the emergency, he emerged as the leader of the big row. His death is a big loss for the country, for Parliament and for the socialist movement. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss”.

Related Articles

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar remembered him as a sorted leader. He said, “Sharad Yadav ji was a very sorted leader. Very few people are blessed with the capability of taking everyone along. Tributes to him on behalf of my government”.

“The vacuum left by him will always remain. His life was dedicated to socialist ideas. He fought for social justice all life. He was very frank by nature and a good human being,” BJP president Nadda said.

Yadav passed away on Thursday at 10.19 p.m. at Fortis, Gurgaon, where he was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 January 2023 - 14:44
0 182 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button