Prices of these medicines will increase by 12% from April 1

From 1st April, prices of essential medicines are going to increase by 12%. From 1st April, consumers will have to bear additional burden as the cost of cardiac drugs will increase. This is the second year in a row that drug prices are increasing.

The government has allowed more than 10% increase in scheduled medicines. The prices of 800 scheduled drugs in the list of essential drugs will increase. Prices will be hiked for painkillers, antibiotics, heart-related drugs, and medicines for tuberculosis and other diseases.

For painkillers, anti-infectives, cardiac drugs, and antibiotics, the government has allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase prices in line with the annual wholesale price index (WPI) change.