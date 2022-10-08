Rahul Gandhi discusses infusion of RSS-BJP ideologies in education

Mandya: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with a group of educationists at Nagamangala who discussed the infusion of RSS-BJP ideologies into the education system which is “poisoning” future generations, “undermining” the tolerant and secular fabric of India.

Congress Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will scrap the National Education Policy if they come to power. “The Congress rule saw the introduction of Navodaya school, which revolutionised the education system, but NEP will bring the Nagpur Education Policy into effect,” he added.

Congress National Spokesperson and AICC Research Wing Chairman Rajeev Gowda said the educationists flagged the 3Cs – communalisation, centralisation and commercialisation – which are the edifices of the NEP.

“They (educationists) said through NEP, the BJP is trying to poison the minds of children,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about the deleterious impact of BJP’s policies. He said demonetisation and GST are not policies, but weapons that have been used to destroy small and medium businesses, farmers, and the working class.

He met and spoke to women, and those from the working class to know how they struggle to educate their children.

Earlier, Kavita Lankesh and her mother joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The picture of Rahul Gandhi holding the hands of Kavita’s mother along the march went viral on social media.

Kavita is sister of Leftist Kannada writer Gauri Lankesh who “combated” communal disharmony, fought for for women’s rights and against caste-based discrimination. Gauri gave her life for these beliefs.

Gauri was shot dead on the night of 5 September 2017, from a close range in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar house around 8 pm.