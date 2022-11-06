Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 60 days

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continued in Telangana’ on Sunday.

On the 60th day of his walkathon, the Congress MP started walking at Alladurg in Medak district on Sunday morning.

He along with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other state leaders walked through different parts of Alladurg headquarters before the mid-break halt at Chintal Lakshmapur.

During the padyatra, Rahul interacted with people from various walks of life. He waved at the people standing on either side of the road and entertained the requests of some youngsters for selfies with him.

The Congress leader also held a meeting with representatives of various groups and enquired about their problems.

The padyatra will resume at Nizam underpass at Narayankhed in the evening and end for the day at Mahadevpally. Rahul will have a night-halt at Jukkal in Kamareddy district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra on Monday.

Meanwhile, eminent lawyer and activist Bharat Bhushan lent his support to the yatra by joining Rahul Gandhi in the foot march. Political activist Yogendra Yadav also walked with the Congress leader.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader, Manda Krishna Madiga, also met Rahul Gandhi during the walkathon and explained to him about his organisation’s long-pending demand for categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservation.

Rahul Gandhi had started Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari to unite people and ‘stand up to the hatred and violence being spread by the BJP and RSS.’ The walkathon will cover 3,750 km and pass through 12 states before concluding in Srinagar.

The yatra already covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The yatra entered Telangana from Karnataka on October 23. It had a four-day break during its journey through the state.

In Telangana, the yatra will cover a total distance of 375 kms in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies.

During his journey in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi attacked both the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Peddapur on Saturday, he said that neither Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao nor agriculture minister N. Niranjan Reddy had the slightest understanding of the problems being faced by the farmers in the state.

He alleged that the chief minister was grabbing the land of farmers in the name of Dharani portal.

The Congress leader said that the condition of farmers, workers, students and employees is not good not only in Telangana but across the country. After 2014, unemployment and poverty have increased manifold. While the country is going through such a gloomy period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao are working for their own self-interests, he said.