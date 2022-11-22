Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw is no more

New Delhi: The founding chairman of the popular drink Rasna, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, passed away in Ahmedabad due to a cardiac arrest.

According to the company, the 85-year-old industrialist was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Pirojshaw is survived by his wife Persis, children Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan, his daughter-in-law Binaisha, and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza and Arnavaz. PTI reported.

The business, which Areez took to, was started by his father Phiroja Khambatta decades back. In the 1970s, he created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna. Rasna, which is now the world’s largest gentle drink, is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.

Areez Khambatta passed on the baton of the unlisted business to his son Piruz Khambatta a few years back. Piruz is now the Group chairman.

A statement issued by the Rasna Group read: “With profound sorrow and grief, we announce the sad passing away of Areez Khambatta – the founder chairman of Rasna Group, chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation – to his heavenly abode on November 19, 2022.”

The former chairman of the World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis (WAPIZ), late Mr Khambatta also served as the past president of the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and the vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.