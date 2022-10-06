Sonia joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong says will strengthen resolve

New Delhi/Mandya: An upbeat Congress on Thursday hailed its interim chief Sonia Gandhi joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jakkanahalli to Karadya in Karnataka, saying her presence will help strengthen the party.

Taking to Twitter, Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi walked with @RahulGandhi & padayatris between Jakkanahalli & Karadya in Mandya district. Her programme was for only 30 mins. She stayed with #BharatJodoYatra for 2 hrs, energised by support of people of Karnataka & in turn strengthening our resolve.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, said that Sonia Gandhi has always worked for strengthening democracy. “She walked to protect these principles. I am proud to walk with her.”

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the nation will be strengthened.

In between, pictures of Rahul Gandhi tying shoe laces of Sonia emerged to which political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni said, “Indian culture in action. This is why millions of Indians, who are not Congress supporters today, will start admiring #RahulGandhi after #BharatJodoYatra.”

Congress General Secretary Organisations K.C. Venugopal tweeted, “Giving a huge fillip to #BharatJodoYatra, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi joined the epic journey today. Her arrival sent ripples of excitement among the crowd. Her presence alone is going to invigorate the common man and fortify the resolve of @RahulGandhi and the Yatris.”

The Congress interim president joined the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Mandya district of Karnataka which is being seen as a morale booster for the workers which will improve the party’s prospects in the state.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals.

Sonia Gandhi had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.

To counter the padayatra, the ruling BJP has planned a series of tours and conventions across the state.

This morning, the march started from Pandavapura and is slated to end at Chowdenahalli Gate in Mandya district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered day seven, has been scheduled for 21 days during which it will cover 511 kilometres.

After covering Chamarajanagar, Mysuru districts, the yatra entered Mandya district.