Pan India

Sonia visits Kharge, congratulates him on winning Cong prez poll

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 17:26
0 182 Less than a minute
Sonia visits Kharge, congratulates him on winning Cong prez poll
Sonia visits Kharge, congratulates him on winning Cong prez poll

New Delhi: Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence and congratulated him on winning the party presidential poll with a huge margin.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

A total of 416 votes were declared invalid.

Related Articles

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge’s supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here.

He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 25) .

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 17:26
0 182 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button