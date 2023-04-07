Student loses hearing after beating by tuition teacher

A 12-year-old boy lost his hearing after the alleged beating by a tutor in Thane, Maharashtra.



A case was registered against the tutor under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act.





The incident took place on 31st March when the accused teacher allegedly severely hit the boy on the ear for not doing his homework.

The boy came home crying and informed his parents. The child’s ear got swollen and his hearing was affected. No one has been arrested yet.