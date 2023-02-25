Third force emergence advantageous for BJP: Cong

Raipur: The Congress in its draft political resolution on Saturday stressed the need for national level alliance saying that emergence of third force will give advantage to the BJP.

The resolution says, “Unity of secular forces will be the hallmark of the future of the Congress party.”

It said that the party will go out identify, mobilise, and align like-minded secular forces.

“We should include secular regional forces who agree to our ideology. There is an urgent need for a United opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds.”

Underlining the threat of third force which is being attempted by some parties, the Congress, without naming any party in its resolution, said, “Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP/NDA.”

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in his presidential address stressed the need of alliance saying it’s time to revive UPA-like alliance to take on the BJP at the Centre.

Kharge said, “The Congress is ready to take along all the parties which are opposed to BJP.”

In the past, he said several political parties were with the UPA. While Sonia Gandhi led the alliance, Manmohan Singh led the government honestly. However, there was a big conspiracy against the government.

The clear indication is for the parties which have worked with Congress as part of UPA government but are unwilling to give Congress a lead role in the alliance now.