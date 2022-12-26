This restaurant gives discount to persons who are married for the 2nd time

A restaurant located near Patna has a strange name. ‘My Second Wife Family Restaurant’ is located near Savera Cinema Hall, 70 km from Patna. This restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages along with tea and burgers. Everyone who travels on this road gets excited on seeing the name of this restaurant.

Owner Ranjith Kumar has an interesting reason to name his restaurant thus. He says he spends more time in restaurant than at home. He has to stay here from early morning till late night. That’s why he named his restaurant ‘My Second Wife’.

What is more interesting is that the restaurant gives discount to those who are really married for the 2nd time. If a person tells that she or he is the 2nd wife and 2nd husband, they give a discount on the bill.