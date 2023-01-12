Pan India

Tragic: Abdul Karim, wife, 4 children killed in cylinder blast

Posted by: Rasia Hashmi
Last Updated: 12 January 2023 - 14:09
6 of a family killed in cylinder blast

Panipat: Six members of a family died due to suffocation after an explosion caused by leakage in a gas cylinder in Haryana’s Panipat on Thursday.

According to Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat, the explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea.

Fire brigades rushed to the spot after the accident to douse the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Karim (45), wife Afroza (40), daughters Ishrat (20), Reshma (17), and sons Abdush (12) and Afan (10).

More details are awaited. 

