Pan India

UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement: Video viral

Saharanpur: Saharanpur BJP MLA Rajiv Gumber has termed the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as a "big achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government".

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 April 2023 - 11:04
0 255 Less than a minute
UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement: Video viral
UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement: Video viral

Saharanpur: Saharanpur BJP MLA Rajiv Gumber has termed the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as a “big achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government”.

In a purported video that has gone viral, Gumber can be heard saying, “Upar bhej diya na humne… Haven’t we sent Atiq Ahmed up? Now it is the turn of Saharanpur-based goons, so vote for our candidate.”

The video was purportedly shot during an event to inaugurate the party’s mayoral candidate Ajay Kumar’s election office in Saharanpur.

Related Articles

Gumber’s controversial remarks have been widely circulated on social media platforms, with many accusing him of “glorifying” extra-judicial killings.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 April 2023 - 11:04
0 255 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button