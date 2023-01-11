Veteran Congressman, unionist Jaiprakash Chhajed dies of heart attack

Nashik: Veteran Congressman and trade unionist Jaiprakash J. Chhajed passed away following a massive heart attack when he was proceeding to Nagpur for a convention, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife Shobha J. Chhajed, a former Deputy Mayor of Nashik Municipal Corporation, and three sons — Preetish, Hitendra and Akash.

En route, he reportedly suffered chest pains and returned to Nashik and rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chhajed’s mortal remains have been kept at the Congress office here for people to pay their last respects and his funeral rites will be performed at the Amadham Crematorium on Wednesday evening.

Expressing shock, state Congress President Nana Patole described Chhajed as “a leader and unionist who fought for the rights and worked for the welfare of the working classes till his last breath”.

“He served the people through the party and the union, touching them in all spheres, social-cultural-political, and remained a staunch Congressman. His passing is an irreparable loss to the party and the trade union movement,” said Patole.

The state President of INTUC, the Congress’ labour wing, Chhajed, a former legislator, had been keeping unwell since the past few days, but decided to proceed to Nagpur for a party conclave.

On hearing of Chhajed’s sudden demise, Congress leaders and unionists who had gone to Nagpur, are now returning to Nashik for the funeral.