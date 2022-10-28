Wedding was short on rasgullas; 1 dead, 5 injured in fight over them

Agra: Celebrations turn tragic in a wedding ceremony in which a 22-year-old man was killed and five others injured after a fight erupted due to a shortage of sweets. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night at Etemadpur in Agra.

An argument erupted between the bride’s and the groom’s side due to the shortage of rasgullas at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Osman resident of Mohalla Shaikhan.

According to PTI, the spat over the shortage of the sweet turned into a serious fight. Meanwhile one man attacked the attendees with a knife. One person named Sunny (22) died in the attack. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. He and other five injured persons were sent to the Community Health Centre in Etemadpur. Later Sunny was referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Although a complaint has been filed by the victim’s family, no arrest has been made so far.