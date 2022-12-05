Who will form the government in Gujarat? Exit poll results released



New Delhi: After the second phase of polling in Gujarat, the exit poll trends of Gujarat election have started coming this evening.



Exit polls by Newsex and Jan ki Baat predict a clear majority for the BJP in the state. According to exit polls, BJP is predicted to win 117 out of 140 seats, Congress 34 to 51 seats, Aam Aadmi Party 6 to 13 seats and others 1 to 2 seats.



In the exit poll of TV9 Bharatvarsh, BJP is likely to win 125 to 125 seats in the Gujarat elections. Congress is estimated to get 40-50 seats and Aam Aadmi Party only 3-5 seats.

It should be noted that the polling on 182 seats of Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and 5.



Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat has made the Gujarat contest interesting. Gujarat is usually a contest between BJP and Congress but this time it is not. Gujarat this time has seen a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP.