‘Why govt was not showing ‘laal ankh?’ Cong seeks white paper on China

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on China, including the recent transgressions, and taunted the Central government by saying “why it was not showing ‘laal ankh’ (angry eyes) to the neighbouring country”.

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the matter during Zero Hour.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also sought a discussion on the China issue.

Chowdhury was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 remark, when he had talked about showing “laal ankh” to the Chinese over repeated transgressions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and had also spoken about the might of a “56-inch chest”.

Raising the issue of transgression by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said that the government should bring a white paper on the issue.

“Why don’t you show your laal ankh to China,” the Congress leader quipped repeatedly, amid protests by the treasury benches.

On Wednesday, the opposition led by the Congress staged walkouts from the Lower House while seeking discussion on the China issue.