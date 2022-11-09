Will never allow implementation of CAA or NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Alleging that the BJP is “using” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) with an eye on the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated that she will never allow the implementation of CAA or NRC in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the saffron camp tried to bring in its supporters from other states and make them voters of West Bengal. They were trying to snatch the rights of the permanent residents of the eastern state.

Mamata said BJP won’t return to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee claimed that BJP rakes up CAA and NRC issue whenever any election approaches.