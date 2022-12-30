Woman who arrived from US tests positive for COVID-19

Jabalpur: A woman who arrived from US to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for Covid-19. A senior official disclosed this on Friday.

As reported by PTI, the 38-year-old woman, her husband and daughter had reached Jabalpur from New Delhi and Agra on December 23 to meet their loved ones.

As she was suffering from cough and cold, the woman tested herself for coronavirus. The report came positive on Thursday.

Joint Director Health Services Dr. Sanjay Mishra told that the samples will be sent to DRDO’s Gwalior laboratory for genome sequencing.

The woman works in USA and came to India for 3 weeks for a family function.