Pan India

Woman who arrived from US tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 30 December 2022 - 22:29
0 181 Less than a minute
Woman who arrived from US tests positive for COVID-19
Woman who arrived from US tests positive for COVID-19

Jabalpur: A woman who arrived from US to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for Covid-19. A senior official disclosed this on Friday.

As reported by PTI, the 38-year-old woman, her husband and daughter had reached Jabalpur from New Delhi and Agra on December 23 to meet their loved ones.

As she was suffering from cough and cold, the woman tested herself for coronavirus. The report came positive on Thursday.

 Joint Director Health Services Dr. Sanjay Mishra told that the samples will be sent to DRDO’s Gwalior laboratory for genome sequencing.

Related Articles

The woman works in USA and came to India for 3 weeks for a family function.

Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 30 December 2022 - 22:29
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button