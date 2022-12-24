Wrestling coach of Haryana adopts Islam to marry Muslim female wrestler 

Rohtak: A wrestling coach from Haryana Rohtak’s district embraced Islam. Coach Naveen Nara, a resident of Rohtak changed his religion reportedly to marry a Muslim minor girl.

Madhya Pradesh police has claimed that Naveen, who was already married, allegedly abducted a minor female wrestler from Bhopal and married her by changing his religion.

Girl’s family filed a complaint on November 9 alleging that Naveen abducted their daughter.

The girl also filed a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High court for protection from her parents. The court handed over the girl to Bhopal police.

Although the girl was not willing to go to her parent’s home, after a lot of counselling, she was handed over to her parents on Wednesday.

Naveen Nara has been booked for abduction of a minor.