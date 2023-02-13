Wrong to say ‘Om’ and ‘Allah’ are one: Barelvi cleric

Pan India

In a statement, the cleric said that Islam was a relatively new religion in India while Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism were much older.

Bareilly: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of All India Muslim Jamaat, has said that it is wrong to say that ‘Om’ and ‘Allah’ are the same.

In a statement, the cleric said that Islam was a relatively new religion in India while Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism were much older.

“To equate Islam with Hinduism is factually and historically incorrect. Islam spread in India was Mughal rule spread and Sufis were mainly responsible for it. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Khwaja Nazimuddin Chishti in Delhi, Masood Ghazi in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Naqshbandi in Bangladesh helped in the spread of Islam,” he said.

The cleric further said that Allah and Om are two words with different meaning.

“Om is made up of three letters that refer to Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh while Allah refers to an entity that is pious and pure and has no relative,” he explained.

