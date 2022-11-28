Pan India

Youth arrested in Goa with marijuana

According to the police, Clismon Pires, 20, was arrested on Sunday night after a narcotics raid was conducted at Tiswadi in North Goa.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 13:57
0 173 Less than a minute
Youth arrested in Goa with marijuana
Youth arrested in Goa with marijuana

Panaji: Police in Goa arrested a youth for allegedly possessing marijuana worth Rs 2,10,000 in the international market.

According to the police, Clismon Pires, 20, was arrested on Sunday night after a narcotics raid was conducted at Tiswadi in North Goa.

The drug, weighing 2.6 kg, was found concealed in his scooter.

A further probe is underway.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 13:57
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button