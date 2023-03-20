India

Porn clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins

Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 20 March 2023 - 12:36
0 694 1 minute read
Porn clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins
Porn clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins

Patna: Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The contract of telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of Danapur division is given to a private company.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials… It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company.”

Sources said that a similar incident had taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 20 March 2023 - 12:36
0 694 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button