11 RSS workers get life sentence

A Kerala court has sentenced 11 RSS workers to life imprisonment in a murder case. The murder was committed in the year 2013. 

Kerala’s Nayatankara Additional Sessions Court has awarded life imprisonment to 11 convicts involved in the 2013 Narayanan Nair murder case. They reportedly belong to RSS. 

After almost 9 years, the court gave a verdict in this case. Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts.

