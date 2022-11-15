11 RSS workers get life sentence



A Kerala court has sentenced 11 RSS workers to life imprisonment in a murder case. The murder was committed in the year 2013.

After almost 9 years, the court gave a verdict in this case. Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts.