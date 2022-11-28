South India

3,600 kg of ration rice diverted to open market in TN’s Villuparam

Lorry driver K. Krishnamoorthy (32) of Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested for transporting the smuggled rice.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 14:49
Chennai: The Villupuram police on Monday arrested a truck driver for transporting 3,600 kg of rice meant for public distribution through ration shops to the open market.

The Civil supplies flying squad of Tamil Nadu got a tip-off that some people were engaged in the smuggling of rice meant for ration distribution. Based on the input, the flying squad and Villupuram police conducted searches of lorries at Valathi checkpost. It was found that ration rice sacks were in a lorry driven by Krishnamoorthy and it was being sent to the open market.

It may be noted that a cartel has been working in Tamil Nadu involved in smuggling rice meant for distribution in ration shops to other bordering states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

In some cases, the ration rice is sold in the open market at a premium price and the Tamil Nadu Civil supplies flying squad has posted many informers in the market.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department has been taking measures to prevent the smuggling of rice and other Public Distribution System (PDS) materials.

