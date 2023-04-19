70-year-old building in Chennai collapses; 2 injured, 4 feared trapped

Chennai: A 70-year-old building in Chennai, which was under renovation, collapsed on Wednesday, leading to the injuries of two people, while four others were feared trapped in the debris.

According to witnesses, the two injured persons were standing near the building in Parry’s Corner when it collapsed. They have been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College.

Sources in the Chennai Police told IANS that earth movers have brought in to clear the debris and rescue the four people trapped inside.

Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar told IANS that 10 people were working inside the building and six had come out before the collapse.

The Deputy Mayor said that stability of other old buildings in the vicinity is also being audited.