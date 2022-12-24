8 Ayyappa pilgrims killed, 2 hurt as car plunges into 40ft gorge

Chennai: Eight Ayyappa pilgrims were killed and two others suffered serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a 40 ft gorge on the Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district of Tamil Nadu late on Friday night.

Police said the injured included a nine-year-old boy. A group of 10 Ayyappa pilgrims, hailing from Andipatti near Theni, were returning home after a pilgrimage to Sabarimala when the mishap took place near Iraichalpalam point on the Kumuli mountain pass.

The injured were admitted to Theni Government hospital.