South India

8 Ayyappa pilgrims killed, 2 hurt as car plunges into 40ft gorge

Police said the injured included a nine-year-old boy. A group of 10 Ayyappa pilgrims, hailing from Andipatti near Theni, were returning home after a pilgrimage to Sabarimala when the mishap took place near Iraichalpalam point on the Kumuli mountain pass.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 December 2022 - 12:10
Chennai: Eight Ayyappa pilgrims were killed and two others suffered serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a 40 ft gorge on the Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district of Tamil Nadu late on Friday night.

The injured were admitted to Theni Government hospital.

