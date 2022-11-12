Allu Arjun sponsors Muslim girl’s education

South Indian actor Allu Arjun has extended a helping hand to a bright Kerala student, who was struggling to find a way to pursue her nursing studies.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor assured the girl to sponsor the four-year-long course by meeting all expenses.

The noble gesture of Arjun was disclosed by Alappuzha district Collector V R Krishna Teja through his Facebook page.

The Collector narrated how a Muslim girl had come to meet him seeking help to continue her studies. The girl secured 92 per cent marks in the plus two examinations; however, she could not afford to continue her further studies due to financial constraints. Her father expired last year due to Covid-19.

Seeing hope and confidence in her eyes, Teja decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project.

The officer approached Tollywood super star Allu Arjun for help who readily agreed for the same.

Teja himself went for the admission of the girl. He hopes that she will study well and become a nurse in future who will take care of her mother and brother and will do good to the society.