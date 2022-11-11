Arif Mohammed Khan removed as chancellor of Kerala varsity

Amending the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university, the Kerala government on Thursday removed the governor Arif Mohammed Khan as its chancellor. The position would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of art and culture.

The government issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of art and culture.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government had an ongoing tussle with Khan over the functioning of universities. It had announced that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

In August Khan had refused to sign 11 ordinances brought by the government, including one that curtailed the powers of the Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) and another that curtailed his own powers as chancellor of state universities.

Later he signed nine ordinances but held back the ones pertaining to Lokayukta and university appointments.