Arif Mohd Khan praises both Centre & state in R-Day speech

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his address at the parade held to mark the 74th Republic Day on Thursday showered praises on both — the Centre and state government.

While praising the Narendra Modi government for its fight against the Covid pandemic, Khan said it is because of it that the vaccination drive in the nation is in full swing.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the days of the pandemic, rekindled the spark of creativity and innovation, taking the Gandhian concept of Gram Swaraj to the next level. The spirit of Atma Nirbharta or self-reliance, has been deep seated in the Indian ethos, as is seen in the advice of Rishi Markandeya to Yudhishtir, in Vana Parva of Mahabharata. Happy is the man who cooks for his food earned by his own efforts, without depending on others,” said Khan.

“As a nation, we take immense pride in our Armed Forces, which are among the strongest in the world, with capabilities matching their large mandate. Their eternal vigil and restraint instil in us a greater sense of security. The recent developments at the borders were a test more of their restraint than of their strength,” added Khan.

Then turning towards the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government, Khan pointed out that accomplishments in education have always given Kerala a respectable position.

“I am happy that the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has succeeded in making it the first in the country to digitize its general education sector. We have also been ranked first in the National School Education Index of NITI Aayog,” said Khan.

“True to the unflinching spirit of inclusive India, our State adopted a policy of Welfare and Care thereby ensuring “food for all” during the lockdown and after, through the community kitchens of Kudumbasree, relief camps and the regular supply of provision kits to all card holders. The real beauty of democracy manifests in the extraordinary deeds of ordinary people. This is why Gandhiji wanted our Democracy to be “one where the weakest should have the same opportunity as the strongest,” said Khan.

In the remaining 13 district headquarters, cabinet Minister’s in the Vijayan government took the salute and unfurled the national tri-colour.