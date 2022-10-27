CG Power keen to supply systems for makers of Vande Bharat trainsets

Chennai: The Murugappa Group’s engineering products major, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, is keen on supplying systems for the Vande Bharat trainsets and also export motors whose production capacity will be expanded at an outlay of Rs 230 crore.

“We are not participating in the tender for making Vande Bharat trainsets. However, we can supply systems for the train if the successful bidder approaches us,” N. Srinivasan, Managing Director, told IANS.

According to Srinivasan, the company was interested in participating in the bidding by tying up with a company that has earlier built the train sets.

As per the Indian Railways tender conditions for Vande Bharat, only those who have the experience of building trainsets could submit the bids.

The company is already supplying some systems for the Indian Railways.

Srinivasan said the company has propulsion systems and other items.

He also said, exports of motors is part of the company’s agenda for going in for capacity expansion at an outlay of Rs 230 crore at Ahmednagar and Goa plants.

The expansion will be done in two phases over four year period to address increased demand in the domestic and overseas markets.

On the company’s plans for making motors for electric vehicles with group company Tube Investments of India Ltd getting into electric three wheelers/tractors/trucks, Srinivasan said it is in a development stage.