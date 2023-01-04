South India

Congress MLA Thirumahan Evera passes away

The sitting legislator died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday afternoon.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 4 January 2023 - 17:00
Chennai: E. Thirumahan Evera, the Congress MLA from Erode (East) Assembly constituency and son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, passed away on Wednesday due to a massive heart attack. He was 46.

Evera complained of chest pain and became unwell. When the pain intensified, he was admitted to hospital.

Thirumahan Evera passed away at the private hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

His father EVKS Elangovan was a former Union Minister and a former TNCC president. Elangovan is the grandson of Periyar E.V.S. Ramaswamy’s brother Krishnaswamy.

IANS
