CPI-M veteran Achuthanandan turns 99

Thiruvananthapuram: The last of the living legends of the CPI-M- V.S.Achuthanandan who was one of the 34 Communist Party of India members who walked out in 1964 to form the CPI-M, turned 99 on Thursday.

Achuthanandan, popularly known as VS to all, for the past three years has been out of public glare and is living restfully with his children in the state capital city.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting him has been strictly restricted by his family members.

Prior to that, the media was allowed a brief entry to where he lives and the customary birthday celebrations by cutting the cake was the presence of his family members.

His close aide and one who was moulded by him, G.Sudhakaran, a former State Minister who also hails from Alappuzha district said there will never be another VS in the political spectrum as such is his contribution to the Communist movement and he is a living legend and the last one from his genre.