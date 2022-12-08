Cyclone Mandous: Holiday for schools, colleges in 8 TN districts

Chennai: With Cyclone Mandous expected on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in eight districts of the state that day.

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore will remain closed on December 9 due to the cyclone and heavy rains.

Strong winds are expected in the north Tamil Nadu coast and in Puducherry and Sri Harikota around Mahabalipuram on December 9 midnight.

The winds are likely to turn into a severe storm by December 8’s evening and maintain its intensity till December 9’s morning. The storm is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm and cross North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with a wind speed of 85 kmph around Friday midnight.

According to Weather Department, heavy rains may begin in Delta districts on Thursday evening and the IMD said that the rain intensity may peak on Friday night as cyclone gets closer to the coast.

Chennai will have heavy rains on December 9 and 10 with rains expected to be around 20cm. The Weather Department said that rains will be extremely heavy in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts, and a red alert was declared in the three districts.