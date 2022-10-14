Day after daughter’s murder, dad dies of heart attack

Chennai: Barely a day after his daughter, a college student was murdered by a lovelorn youth by pushing her before a speeding EMU train, her father died of shock and heart attack early on Friday morning.

Police sources said the girl Sathya’s father Manickam, who was in a state of shock after coming to know of her daughter’s murder, suffered a massive heart attack.

A grieving Manickam collapsed and fell at his house. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

It turned out to be a double tragedy for the family as yesterday afternoon Manickam’s daughter 20-year-old Sathya, was murdered after she was pushed before a speeding EMU train at St.Thomas Railway Station. The train ran over her and she died on the spot.

Sathya is the daughter of a woman Head Constable attached to the Adambakkam Police station. She was waiting to board a train to go to her college when the incident occurred.

She was studying second year B.Com in a private college in T.Nagar. Meanwhile, the lovelorn youth, Satish, who fled the scene after killing Sathya, was arrested by a special police team late last night. Police have slapped a murder case against him.

After preliminary questioning, he will be produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Source UNI