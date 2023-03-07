South India

Day after quitting, TN BJP IT Cell Secy Dilip Kannan joins AIADMK

He was following the footsteps of C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, former TN BJP IT cell state president who quit the party and joined AIADMK a couple of days ago.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 March 2023 - 15:35
0 181 1 minute read
Day after quitting, TN BJP IT Cell Secy Dilip Kannan joins AIADMK
Day after quitting, TN BJP IT Cell Secy Dilip Kannan joins AIADMK

Chennai: A day after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP, former IT cell state secretary of the party, Dilip Kannan joined the AIADMK.

He was following the footsteps of C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, former TN BJP IT cell state president who quit the party and joined AIADMK a couple of days ago.

Along with Dilip Kannan, party OBC wing state secretary, Ammu alias Jothi, former intellectual wing state secretary, S.V. Krishnan, Deputy secretary of Tiruchi Urban district, D. Vijay joined AIADMK. These leaders joined the AIADMK in the presence of former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Both Dilip Kannan and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar had resigned from the party on Monday and Sunday respectively. The duo have levelled charges against the BJP Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai. They said that the former IPS officer-turned-politician does not have any ethics, and was ill-treating the party cadre.

Related Articles

Dilip Kannan and CTR Nirmal Kumar said that the party functionaries and cadres were demoralised in Tamil Nadu due to the immature attitude of the party state president. They said that they have decided to quit the party as their sustained efforts to work for the development of the party hit a roadblock due to the attitude of the state president.

Actor-turned-politician Gayatri Raghuram quit the BJP a few months ago levelling allegations against Annamalai. BJP Tamil Nadu state OBC morcha leader Tiruchi Suriya has also quit the party. Suriya is the son of DMK leader and MP Tiruchi Siva.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 March 2023 - 15:35
0 181 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button