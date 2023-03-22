South India

Eight killed and 13 Injured in explosion at TN firecracker unit

The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 March 2023 - 16:55
Eight killed and 13 Injured in explosion at TN firecracker unit
Eight killed and 13 Injured in explosion at TN firecracker unit

Chennai: At least eight people were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram on Wednesday, said police.

The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital.

The reason for the explosion is not yet known.

Police said that 25 persons were working in the unit when the explosion took place Wednesday afternoon.

Four Units of fire force reached the unit and doused the fire.

More information on the explosion are awaited.

