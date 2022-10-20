South India

Eknath Shinde plans to visit Kerala

Shinde will visit Alappuzha's Kuttanad region which continues to reel under the rain-inflicted damages, sources told UNI.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 10:48
0 179 1 minute read
Eknath Shinde plans to visit Kerala
Eknath Shinde plans to visit Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was a volunteer in 2018 flood-hit Alappuzha, is planning to visit Kerala again.

Shinde will visit Alappuzha’s Kuttanad region which continues to reel under the rain-inflicted damages, sources told UNI.

“Eknath Shinde is also planning to construct a guest house in Sabarimala for the Lord Ayyappa devotees from Maharashtra. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Kerala Government for its approval and cooperation.”

During his visit to Kerala, Shinde is expected to visit Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple and Pournamikkavu temple in Vizhinjam in this district.

Related Articles

Shiv Sena Kerala Secretary Advocate Perurkada G Harikumar said, “The Maharashtra Cheif Minister has expressed his intentions to visit Allapuzha, where he volunteered during the 2018 floods.”

“During my travel with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Mumbai to Delhi, we discussed many things including existing political situations in Kerala. His tour plans to Kerala will be chalked out soon,” he added.

Source
UNI
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 10:48
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button