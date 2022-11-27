South India

Farmer worships snakes on astrologer’s advice; loses tongue

A man who followed an astrologer’s advice lost his tongue as a result of superstition. The heartbreaking incident took place in a district of Tamil Nadu.

 Raja, a 54-year-old farmer, often dreams of being bitten by snakes. He approached an astrologer. The astrologer advised the farmer to visit the snake temple and worship. He also said to stick out his tongue in front of the snake.

Raja followed the astrologer’s advice. He went to the snake temple and worshipped. At last he stuck out his tongue in front of the snake whereupon the venomous snake bit the farmer’s tongue. 

The priest in the snake temple saw this scene and cut off the part of the farmer’s tongue where the snake had bitten him with a knife. Later he was transferred to the Medical College.

