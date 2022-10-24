Guv Arif Mohammad acting as tool of RSS: Kerala CM

Kerala: Accusing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of misusing his powers, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the former is acting as a tool of RSS. Arif Mohammed Khan has sparked a row by issuing an order seeking the resignation of as many as nine vice-chancellors in the state appointed by the ruling Left government.

The Kerala CM said that Arif Mohammad Khan is misusing the Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. Mr Vijayan called it undemocratic and an encroachment on VCs’ powers. He added that the Governor’s post is not to move against the government, but to uphold the constitution’s dignity. He’s acting as a tool of the RSS.

Issuing an official notification yesterday, Kerala Governor directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation. Governor Khan issued the order in the capacity of the Chancellor of Universities in the state.

The move was condemned by Vice-Chancellors of the universities and Kerala’s Higher Education Minister R Bindu.