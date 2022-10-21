Have done no wrong, was never in hiding: Cong MLA on rape charges by Kerala woman

Thiruvananthapuram: After remaining in hiding for 12 days, Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly on Friday told the media that he was “never in hiding and was under the eyes of the legal system”.

On Thursday, he got a big relief when a lower court in the Kerala capital city granted him anticipatory bail in a rape and attempt to murder case.

Kunnappilly was on the run since the day a woman lodged a police complaint against him.

“I have done no wrong at all and I am quite confident of proving it before the court of law. I was never in hiding as I was under the eyes of the legal system. I will abide by all the directives of the court which gave me bail,” said Kunnappilly to the media at his residence in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

In reply to a question on if he knew the complainant well, he said, “I do not wish to disclose any such thing before the media and I will do it at the appropriate place.”

When asked about whether he expects any disciplinary action from his party, he said, “There have been similar allegations that have come up against other leaders also.”

As per the directions of the court he said he will present himself before the probe official in the state capital city on Saturday.

In her first complaint to the police, the complainant woman had not accused the legislator of rape, but after a few days, she levelled rape charges, and then again after a few days, she told the police that he tried to push her down from a so-called suicide point at the famed beach destination, Kovalam, here.

The woman had claimed that Kunnappilly had taken her to several places, physically abused her and promised to marry her.

The two-time MLA is married and represents Perumbavur, the Assembly constituency that he has been winning since 2016.