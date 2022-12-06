South India

IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea

The warning is due to a low-pressure system moving west-northwestward this evening and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm over South East Bay of Bengal.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 11:06
0 171 1 minute read
IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea
IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea from Tuesday evening onwards.

The warning is due to a low-pressure system moving west-northwestward this evening and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm over South East Bay of Bengal.

According to the weatherman, the weather system is likely to gradually intensify into a storm and may hit the land bringing in heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

A red alert has already been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.

Related Articles

The state revenue department has already alerted the district collectors to be cautious and to bring in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the respective districts expecting any eventuality.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have already been asked to be ready to move to the districts from where the calls are expected.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu received a deficit rainfall in November and the weather department has cautioned that December may fetch heavy rains.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 11:06
0 171 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button